Scott Dee Minchey, 40, passed away September 21, 2022 at home in Beaver, Utah. Scott was born November 11, 1981 in Price, Utah to his parents William and Janet Minchey.

Scott grew up in Cleveland, Utah and attended Emery High School. Scott has done construction and mining most of his life, working as an equipment operator. He enjoyed camping and rock hunting. He loved his family and friends, especially his kids Sean and Kadence.

Scott is survived by his children Kadence Socorro Villa Minchey and Sean Dale Villa Minchey of Reno, NV, father William “Bill” Henry Minchey of Beaver, UT, sister Audrey (Mitch) Horton of Huntington, UT, and brother Jacob Minchey of Beaver, UT. He was preceded in death by his mother Janet Minchey, grandparents Lester and Shauna Minchey, and grandparents Loren and Doris Wilson.

His ashes are to be distributed over the Castle Valley, Emery County, Utah. Date to be determined.