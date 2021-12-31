Scott Duval Mower, 72, of Price, Utah passed away on December 27, 2021 after a seven month battle with lung cancer. Scott was surrounded by family who held his hands all the way to the veil where he was received with open arms by his loving mother and father.

Scott was born on July 16, 1949 to Eugene and Juanita Curtis Mower in Standardville, Utah, now a coal camp ghost town located Carbon County, Utah.

At the age of two, the family moved to Springville, Utah where Scott continued his upbringing and education. Scott graduated from Springville High School class of 1967 and continued his education at Brigham Young University earning a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

Scott married the love of his life, Vickie Lott of Idaho Falls, on January 19, 1979. They had two beautiful children, Mathew and Heather. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 29, 1984. Scott held many church callings and occasionally enjoyed skipping Sunday School for a good football game and a Diet Pepsi.

Scott’s very strong work ethic was much like his father’s. He supported himself and family in many ways. He had a special ability to build and construct. He was a very talented brick mason. He worked as a foreman for Child Enterprise for several years. He managed projects and crew members on many successful projects while at Child Enterprise. In 1980, the family moved to Price, Utah where Scott was employed at the Huntington and Hunter power plants. Scott held various power plant positions and retired as the Air Quality Environmental Analyst at the Hunter power plant. While working at the power plants, Scott built six homes in the Price area in his spare time.

In many ways, Scott was much like his mother. He was honest, genuine, and loving in his heart. Like his mother, he had a special ability to accept people as they were and include them in his life. He made others feel comfortable and good about themselves. He had an awesome sense of humor, quick to laugh, especially at himself. We will miss is laugh, our conversations, and his ways.

Scott loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, snowmobiling, trail riding in his Jeep and side by side and most recently, rockhounding the deserts of Utah, Oregon and Arizona with his brothers.

Scott was very athletic. He played high school football and was an excellent snow skier and water skier.

Scott very much loved his wife Vickie, his children Matthew and Heather, and all of the grandchildren. He loved watching and supporting all of them in all of their activities. Scott had a very special bond with his children and grandchildren.

Scott was part of a special bond between two other family members where his brother Kent was married to Vickie’s sister Jann. They were brothers who married sisters. They were inseparable. Scott referred to them as the fearsome foursome.

Scott was always the life of the party. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Scott is survived by his wife Vickie and children Matthew Mower (Jenna), Riner, Virginia and Heather Peterson (Craig), Herriman, Utah. Brothers: Bruce (Joan) of Kemmerer, Wyoming; Jerry (Cheryl) Mesquite, Nevada; Kent (Jann) Price, Utah; Jay (Tracy) Westhaven, Utah. Scott is also survived by six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the wonderful people at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix Arizona.

Services will be held at Wheeler Mortuary 211 E. 200 S. Springville, Utah at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 4. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am.