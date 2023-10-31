Robert Scott Thatcher was able to walk from this life to the next on October 27, 2023 from causes incident to life, pain and a knowledge of eternal life. He passed at his home in Monroe.

After an arduous mountain journey from Escalante to Panguitch, Scott was born to Ralph Admiral and Bessie Coleman Thatcher on August 14, 1951. He was a sweet baby but always needed to have someone with him in the nearby vicinity. His parents taught him the honor of a full days work. Scott had a strong work ethic all of his life. Through their example he remained a faithful servant in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in many positions until his passing.

During his junior and high school days, while working for John Thayn dairy in Wellingon, Scott developed a love for animals, raising feed for them and tractor mechanics. John taught him many things spiritually and physically during that time. He truly loved John for his unfailing example of work well completed.

He graduated from Carbon High School in 1969 and attended College of Eastern Utah in the auto mechanic program. Mr. Nay was his favorite instructor and Scott learned many diagnostic and prevention practices that aided him throughout his life. He graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in 1971. During junior and senior years of school he was summer help for Utah Power & Light in Price.

Scott began his work life opening a collision repair facility in Castle Dale. It was hard work. He was hired by McFarlane/Hullinger trucking as a driver, then moved into the shop as a mechanic. In 1978 he was hired by ARCO in Gillette, WY to work on heavy duty diesel/electric haul trucks. Their family lived in Wright, WY for five years.

He was then hired as heavy duty mechanic for UP&L in Pleasant Grove. While there Scott and his job partner Joe Olson worked 3-11 pm shift. They became close friends and Joe helped their children become involved in 4-H and FFA showing sheep. The work shenanigans made us laugh uproariously! They helped each other thorugh many scenarios associated with life. Scott worked there for many years and through many company owners until he was transferred to work in West Valley City, then to Ogden. He was able to finish his career working in Preston, ID with some of the best people God has placed on this earth. He truly loved the area and the employees and vendors he was privilege to work with. After years of suffering with foot and ankle problems, he took a disability retirement in 2013. It broke his heart. After many surgeries, infections and other problems, he opted to have his left foot amputated in 2014. The pain persisted and finally wore him down.

Scott and Paula were blessed to live in many places including Helper, South Price, Carbonville, Martin, and Wright, WY. They moved back to Orem, then Spanish Fork, Payson, Wellsville and now in Monroe. We hold fond memories of cherished friends from each of these areas.

Scott is survived by wife, Paula; daughters: Tara (Danny) Farley, Orangeville; Moe (Gerald) Peck, Orem; sons: Kennen (Holly) Richfield; Christopher (Jenn), Sparks, NV; granddaughters: Shelbie (Mason) Sanders, Linnsie (Joshua) Travis; Hannah and Raychel Peck; grandsons: Robbie, Sid and Dawson Thatcher, Hayden Gage, James (Aggie) and Carrson (Annie) Peck; great-granddaughter, Saige Travis. Also, sister, Dortha Nielsen, Price; brothers: Andy (Cadence), Axtell; and Mark (Verna) Thatcher, Kemmerer, WY.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ben and Clinton McInelly, and Edwin Thatcher.

In lieu of flowers, please generously donate to a charity of your choice.

Heartfelt thanks are given to Monroe Family Practice, UVRMC floor 9 nurses and care technicians, IHC Hospice care and the Monroe 4th Ward compassionate service committee. All are truly angels of service.

Cremation services to be held in the Magleby Mortuary Cremation Center. Memorial services will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Monroe 4th Ward building, where friends may gather for visitation after 9:30 a.m. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com