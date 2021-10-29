Scout Troop 282, Notre Dame Seeking Cub Scouts

A Cub Scout program is in the works and has been launched by community Scout Troop 282. Boys and girls between the ages of six and 10 and grades first through fifth are being recruited. Recruitment day is set for Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Notre Dame’s Hope Center.

It was stated that the cub pack has been inactive and is recruiting youth as well as adult leaders. In addition, recruitment has begun for an active Scout Troop 282, which is open to boys ages 11 to 17.

“Cub scouting is a unique program designed to meet the needs of young boys and girls and their families,” said Mark Mackiewicz. “Family involvement is an essential part of the program and parents are encouraged to play an active role.”

Scouting also helps parents make use of their short time and become involved in their children’s lives while also assisting boys and girls in developing interests and skills. Scouting is also known to promote diversity and both Cub Scouts, as well as Boy Scouts of America, progress from rank to rank, learning new skills as they advance.

“Most of all, scouting is fun,” said Mackiewicz.

Price Scout Troop 282 has been active for over 75 years and has year-round activities such as skiing, river running, rank advancement, rafting, shotgun and rifle shooting, fishing and camping.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and mark your calendar for recruitment day. The Notre Dame Hope Center is located on the corner of Carbon Avenue and First North in Price.