Search and Rescue Assists Stranded Hikers at Balance Rock

The Carbon County Sheriff Search and Rescue announced that they were dispatched to Balance Rock in Helper on Monday evening to assist two stranded hikers.

The report continued by stating that contact was made with the two hikers. Due to the location and terrain, the Utah DPS Aero Bureau was called in to hoist the hikers from the mountain. Search and Rescue stated that the hikers were both safely hoisted from the mountain and returned to waiting ground crews for evaluation.

“This is a good reminder while in the back country to take extra water, food, flashlight, fire starter and cell phone charger,” the Search and Rescue suggested.

The Carbon County Sheriff Search and Rescue concluded the report on the stranded hikers by thanking Utah Highway Patrol, DPS Aero Bureau, Price Communications and the Helper City Fire Department.