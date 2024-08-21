Search Efforts Continue for Missing Man

On Saturday, August 10, Howard Stone set out on a hike in a slot canyon near Goblin Valley after a round of golf in the early morning hours at the Millsite Golf Course. Family members became concerned after he didn’t return and communication efforts failed.

August 11, the search for 64-year-old Stone began. The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), Emery County Search and Rescue and Department of Public Safety joined together to find missing husband, father, grand-father and loved one.

According to a statement posted by the Goblin Valley State Park’s Facebook account, Stone’s vehicle was parked at the Little Wild Horse Canyon trailhead.

The search has proved difficult for the rescue teams as the weather has not been on their side. Often times being forced to halt the search due to heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings. Rescue teams, family members and friends of Stone, have pushed on in the search.

It was reported by family members that Stone was active and often hiked alone, so this wasn’t out of the ordinary for him. It’s been stated that Stone is a dad who loves his family and always looking for an adventure.

“My dad has still not been found. Our hearts are broken yet somehow still full as a result of all of the love we’ve been shown,” expressed Jessica Church Stone, daughter of Howard Stone.

The use of helicopters, drones and K-9 units have been dispatched to aid search and rescue teams, with no signs of missing Stone.

On August 12, Goblin Valley State Park stated on their Facebook page that the visiting center has been closed due to rescue efforts.

Stone’s family remains hopeful and a $10,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can lead the family or rescuers to him.

Anyone with any information in regards to his whereabouts prior to his disappearance are urged to call the ECSO at 435-381-2112. More information will be posted as it becomes available.