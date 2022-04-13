Search for Missing Man Underway in Emery County

On Tuesday evening, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office announced that a search was underway for a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, Jonathan Baker was last heard from on April 7 when he contacted his son and told him he was at Moonshine Wash south of Green River in Emery County.

“We have checked several of the more popular trailheads in the area with no luck,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Baker drives a blue Toyota Tacoma with Montana plates. Authorities report that the truck has a cargo carrier on top.

“If you have seen Jonathan or his truck, please call ECSO Dispatch Center at (435) 381-2404,” the sheriff’s office shared.