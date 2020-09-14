Search Underway for Missing Man in Carbon County

On Monday afternoon, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced a search for a missing person. “We are looking for Donald Brown a 68-year-old male, described as being fair-skinned, approximately 5’7″ tall, bald with a gray beard and possibly wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a ball cap,” the CCSO shared.

Brown was reportedly traveling from Denver, Colo. to Las Vegas, Nev. and hasn’t been heard from since mid-day on Thursday, Sept. 10. His vehicle was reportedly seen by hunters as abandoned near the base of Sam’s Canyon near Whitmore Park Road.

“Donald was not with the vehicle or found in the immediate area,” the sheriff’s office shared. “Carbon County Search and Rescue is currently searching the area where the vehicle was located. We are asking if you have seen Donald Brown, please notify Price Dispatch or call 911.”