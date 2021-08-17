Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation Hosts Fundraising Dinner

In the tradition of Georges Auguste Escoffier, many were invited to attend to the inaugural Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation fundraising dinner. This was hosted at the Carbon Country Club on the evening of Aug. 14 and featured an elegant French dinner by Chef John Rhoten.

Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation is a non-profit, charitable organization that is dedicated to the care of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Rehabilitators rely on donations and volunteers solely as Second Chance covers the largest area of Utah.

It takes $72,000 per year, on average, to run the facility without anyone being paid for their time. Wildlife is cared for at Second Chance around the clock, 365 days per year. In 2020, there were over 450 patients passed through the facility.

Many positive things are coming to Second Chance Wildlife and Rehabilitation, such as a house in Helper, a new sign for the facility, a carport, lighting along the walkway and most of the lighting installed in the hospital. Future goals include, but are not limited to, a replacement trailer, a finished hospital and becoming sustainable.

Reception for the fundraising dinner began at 5 p.m. with dinner being served promptly at 5:30 p.m.