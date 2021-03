ETV News stock photo by James Huggard

On Monday, the Spartans returned to the pitch to play Uintah. Emery held tough with the Utes in the first half, 1-1, as Jesus Ayulla found the back of the net for the Spartans.

It was all Uintah in the second half, however. The Utes blitzed Emery with three goals to take the contest 4-1.

Emery (4-5, 2-2) will end the week in Blanding on Thursday to take on the Broncos (0-5, 0-3) in a region match.