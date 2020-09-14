Second Half Dooms Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos were hungry for another win after beating Judge Memorial a week ago. For the second week in a row, Carbon gave up an opening kickoff return for a touchdown. Union went for two, but failed to get in to take a 6-0 lead.

The Dinos immediately answered back when McKay Parker returned the Cougar kick for a touchdown. Following suit, Carbon failed its two-point conversion to leave the game tied at six. In an unusual start, both teams had found the end zone with less than 30 seconds coming off the board.

Later in the first quarter, Carbon drove down the field and scored on a quarterback keeper by Keaton Rich to go up 13-6. Alexis Manzo intercepted a pass on the Cougar’s ensuing possession to give the ball back to the Dinos. Carbon moved the ball 40+ yards to switch field position but ultimately gave the ball back to the Cougars. Union tied the game by the end of the first quarter at 13.

Mckaden Whiteleather hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass from Rich to go back up on top. The Dino defense folded late in the first half as the Cougars once again tied Carbon, 20-20, with under 20 seconds to go.

It was all Union in the second half as the Cougars held the Dinos scoreless and added 17 points to their total. Union went on to beat the Dinos 37-20.

Rich went 10-21 with 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Davin Moss ran hard but gained just 32 yards on 10 carries while Whiteleather tallied two receptions for 86 yards with one touchdown. Leading the team with 10 tackles was Hayden Tallerico.

To begin region play, Carbon (1-4) will remain on the road to face Richfield (4-1) on Friday. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.