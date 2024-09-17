Second-to-Last 2024 Helper Saturday Vibes Hosted

The second-to-last Helper Saturday Vibes for the 2024 season took place on Helper’s beautiful and historic Main Street over the weekend.

Through September, Vibes is still floating down the river, and invited any interested to join them at the swinging bridge at 4:30 p.m. with their own gear. The Bombshell Flowers, perfect for anyone that is a fan of indie/alt rock, graced the stage first. Following them, Bad Frances, who takes listeners on an up-tempo journey, rounded out the night.

The usual food, drinks and fun were featured for those that wanted a piece of what Vibes had to offer. Unique to this particular event was Helper Rush Cheer, who hosted a fundraiser booth that was selling popcorn and snow cones.

Anyone that feels as if they have not filled their summer with enough good Vibes are still in luck, as one more event is slated for this season. On Sept. 28, Helper Saturday Vibes will be hosting their end-of-season bash. Hyland Markel and the Mothers of Mayhem will be on the stage to help send off the event for 2024.