Secret Samaritan Program Blesses Once More

The Secret Samaritan program continues to bless deserving community members. This time around, Jackie Brinkerhoff was chosen to receive assistance through the program.

Brinkerhoff was nominated by her sister JayLee Bean, who stated that for the past 10 years, Brinkerhoff has been through a number of trials and tribulations. Bean explained that Brinkerhoff finally reached out for help, though she is facing a lot of trauma and anxiety from her experiences.

While she has received help from family members, Brinkerhoff was still without everyday household needs, such as a working shower and a dishwasher. Bean also stated that Brinkerhoff’s vehicle had become inoperable, causing further hurdles.

The Secret Samaritan program recently met with Brinkerhoff, hoping to ease some of her struggles. She was gifted with a Walmart gift card with a sizable amount on it, a voucher for handyman services and a cleaning service.

Do you know of someone who could use help? If so, please send a nomination application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501