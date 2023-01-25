Secret Samaritan Program Gifts a New Car

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program is taking care of business and surprised another deserving recipient recently. Tommy Scavetta was nominated by his sister Helen Smith, who explained in her nomination letter that Tommy has been through a lot recently.

Scavetta relocated to East Carbon to help take care of his mother and sister who were unable to care for themselves. Unfortunately, Scavetta and Smith lost their mother and sister just weeks apart from each other. Scavetta was then diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma.

Because of his diagnosis, he travels frequently for treatments and doctor appointments. Smith also noted in her nomination letter that Scavetta’s vehicle isn’t the most reliable and often times has problems, which has made it difficult to attend appointments and see family in northern Utah.

Scavetta was the recipient of a Walmart gift card as well as a voucher to get his car diagnosed by a local car mechanic. The mechanic reported back to the Secret Samaritan Program that the car had quite a few issues and wasn’t necessarily worth fixing.

The program then surprised Tommy with a Ford Fusion to help assist him in his travels over the mountain. Scavetta was at a loss of words and appreciated the program for its efforts.

Do you know of someone who could use a little bit of help? Please send a nomination application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501