Secret Samaritan Program Helps Colton Shepherd Get Back on the Road

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program met on Friday morning to grant Colton Shepherd assistance with a new set of wheels.

Shepherd, a 23-year-old male, was a passenger in a car accident in May of 2022 in Huntington Canyon. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and began to roll, ejecting Shepherd. The accident resulted in Shepherd suffering from a traumatic brain injury and a broken back, leaving him paralyzed.

Shepherd spent a total of 117 days in the University of Utah (U of U) Hospital after being life-flighted from the scene.

“He is a miracle,” said his mother, Ardie Ward, while explaining his accident. “He wasn’t expected to survive.”

His recovery did not stop there. Over the last year and half, he and his mother have traveled weekly to Salt Lake City for physical therapy and other treatments for his brain injury, accumulating many miles on their vehicle.

Shepherd has made significant strides in his rehabilitation with these weekly visits. Ward explained that in the beginning, he was unable to lift his head, but through immense dedication, Shepherd has proven everyone wrong. He has gained movement in his left arm and can now stand, working toward walking. The U of U is even using Shepherd in a study due to his remarkable progress.

“For him to be where he’s at and as well as he is, they’re astonished,” said Ward.

Each week, they also have to stay overnight, incurring hotel costs. While these expenses are high, the weekly trips are essential for Shepherd’s ongoing progress.

Active Re-Entry noticed their situation and set the wheels in motion for a much-needed new vehicle. They reached out to the Utah Center for Assistive Technology (UCAT), which offered support along with funding from the State of Utah. However, this funding would not cover the full cost of the vehicle.

Active Re-Entry then reached out to Secret Samaritan on behalf of Shepherd in hopes of a donation.

“[Active Re-Entry] have done a lot,” said Ward. “I don’t know how I would have done certain things without these guys.”

On behalf of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program, Nick Tatton handed Shepherd over an $8,000 check to help make his new vehicle a reality. “Your story is an inspiration,” said Tatton.

Shepherd was overjoyed with the donation, sharing that he has been excited about this truck since the first time he saw it.

“It gives him an opportunity to get back to almost a little bit of normal in his life,” said Ward. “It’s hard to believe. I just can’t imagine these things happening.”

Do you know of someone who could use help? If so, please send a nomination application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501