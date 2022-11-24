Secret Samaritan Program Spreads Holiday Cheer

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program surprised another deserving family last week. Sara Alan-Hamilton, her husband and their three children were awarded $1,500 in gift cards. Alan-Hamilton was given a terminal cancer diagnosis and is currently receiving treatments at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. She was originally given four to six months to live, but is undergoing a trial for a new drug to hopefully extend her life.

This donation was given to the Hamilton family and was made possible by the amazing donors with the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. Alan-Hamilton was grateful to be the recipient of this donation and expressed how helpful it will be not only for her travels, but also during this holiday season with her children.

We are here to take care of each other as a community. If someone you know has recently came under tough times and could use a little help, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.