Secret Samaritan Program Surprises First Recipient

By Taren Powell

The new Secret Samaritan Charity Program surprised its first recipient on Friday, Nov. 19. Rita Pennington of Ferron was nominated by Tami Bennett and was the recipient of a Nissan Altima.

Pennington was in absolute shock and wasn’t expecting a gift, let alone a gift of this magnitude. She currently owns an old Buick Century, which she bought used in 2007. After taking her Buick to a local auto repair shop numerous times, it was deemed unfixable. It won’t hold oil and none of the windows roll down. In order to get around, Pennington needed a new vehicle.

The Secret Samaritan crew didn’t stop with the car, however. Jed Black, a local handyman, was also hired to make repairs in Pennington’s home. There had been problems with the water heater and the steps leading into her house, while most of the flooring in her trailer needed to be repaired.

Pennington expressed her excitement, stating that she knows there are others in the community in need and she never would have imagined this type of donation. “This is just outstanding. I am overwhelmed,” she said.

If someone you know could use a little help this holiday season, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.