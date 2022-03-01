Secret Samaritan Surprises Family Fighting Cancer

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program continues to surprise people in the local area, including Brianne and Jed Farnsworth, who were nominated by Brianne’s sister.

The Farnsworths welcomed their first baby, McCoy, at the end of October. Shortly after their daughter arrived, Jed started having problems with his shoulder. Scans showed a three-inch tumor on his collar bone and he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Later, it was determined that Jed has cancer in his tailbone as well. Along with the stress that comes from being first time parents, they are now taking on a fight with cancer.

The Farnsworth’s travel to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City multiple times per month. Brianne’s sister stated that they are “struggling to make ends meet, find the money for fuel, and just every day necessities. Jed has lost all his hair, feels tired constantly, among many other things, and still manages to work a full-time job to take care of his wife and baby.”

Thanks to amazing donors with the Secret Samaritan Charity Program, the Farnsworth family was awarded $1,500 in gift cards last week.

If someone you know has recently come under tough times and could use a little help, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.