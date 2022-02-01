Secret Samaritan Surprises Price Resident

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program surprised its third recipient last week. Kenneth Gallucci, who has stage four liver failure and partial kidney failure, was nominated by his stepmother, Laurie Gallucci. He has been hospitalized multiple times throughout the last year and was forced to relocate from San Antonio, Texas to Price, Utah so his father and stepmother could help support him.

Kenneth was surprised with a $500 Walmart gift card to put toward groceries and other necessities. He was truly thankful for the gift card and thanked Laurie for nominating him. Kenneth said his stepmother has been the rock in his life that he has needed the past few years. He stated that it was amazing to see people caring for other people and he will never take the generosity for granted.

If someone you know has recently came under tough times and could use a little help, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.