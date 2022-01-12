Secret Samaritan Surprises Second Recipient

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program surprised its second recipient on Friday, Dec. 7. Erin Marchello of Price was the recipient of a Buick Regal.

Marchello and her young children found themselves in tough times when their beloved husband and father, Andy Marchello, passed away in mid-November. Erin’s friends nominated her for the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. When they completed the application, they expressed the need for Erin’s family to have a reliable vehicle.

Although her friends knew it was going to happen, it was a complete surprise for Erin. “The vehicle is more reliable for her and her family so they can continue to do the activities they love,” shared one of Erin’s friends.

JN Auto assisted in obtaining the Buick and handled the paperwork. JN Auto also came with goodie bags for the Marchello children. Erin expressed how thankful she was for her friends, JN Auto and the Secret Samaritan Charity Program.

If someone you know has recently came under tough times and could use a little help, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

The application should also include why you are nominating the person and specific details on the person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501.