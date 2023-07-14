See Hummingbirds up Close at Unique DWR Event

DWR News Release

As hummingbirds are migrating through Utah this summer, you’ve most likely witnessed a few eating at a feeder or enjoying some other source of nectar for a quick meal. If you want to see these incredible birds up close, you should consider attending an upcoming Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) event in northeastern Utah.

There are roughly 330 hummingbird species that can be found in the Western Hemisphere. However, people typically only see five different species of hummingbirds in Utah: black-chinned, broad-tailed, calliope, rufous and Costa’s.

The most commonly seen species in Utah are broad-tailed and black-chinned hummingbirds. But if you’re lucky, you can also spot the smallest bird native to North America — and a surprisingly long-distance migrant — the calliope hummingbird. This bird weighs as much as a penny and can travel up to 5,600 miles in a single year.

The DWR is partnering with retired Bureau of Land Management Biologist Terry Tolbert and U.S. Forest Service Biologist Lisa Young to host a hummingbird banding demonstration on Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free event will be held at the Red Canyon Lodge at 2450 Red Canyon Road in Dutch John.

During the event, the researchers capture the hummingbirds and then place a small band on one leg of each bird. These bands — little more than thick aluminum foil — are stamped with a unique number that will identify each bird throughout its lifetime. The information gathered from the banding efforts helps biologists learn more about the birds’ migration patterns and other crucial data.

“It’s a rare and unique opportunity to see Utah’s tiniest pollinating birds in hand, and watch biologists gather baseline data to determine strategies for conserving these birds, their habitat and future research needs,” DWR Northeastern Region Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby said. “The population status of many hummingbird species is unknown. These banding efforts help educate our local community and also help us collect information that may be crucial for making future management decisions.”

DWR biologists and staff will be available to explain the bird-banding process and to answer questions about hummingbirds during the event. Participants are encouraged to bring a camera to get pictures of the hummingbirds. If you attend, you may also want to stop at the nearby Red Canyon visitor center. It’s a place where you can see other species of birds, and there’s a good chance of spotting the bighorn sheep herd that resides near the Red Canyon overlook.

“At this location, we’re hoping to see and band rufous hummingbirds, which typically migrate through Utah in July as they travel from Canada and Alaska,” Kieffer-Selby said. “Rufous hummingbirds can be found at these higher elevations and are some of the easiest to identify. They have a bright copper/orange color to them and can be found aggressively fighting over nectar resources, like Indian paintbrush and other local flowers. We’ll also likely capture some broad-tailed and black-chinned hummingbirds during the event.”

Over the last two years, biologists have banded over 150 hummingbirds, including four different species, at this event. While the event is free, space is limited, so participants should sign up in advance on Eventbrite.

Attracting and feeding hummingbirds

Most hummingbirds migrate to warmer climates during the cold winter months and return north in the summer. Many travel thousands of miles in a single year during their annual migration cycle, and they are a welcome sight when they arrive in Utah. Feeding hummingbirds is fun for all ages and helps give a little extra boost to the high metabolisms of these world travelers.

They are excellent pollinators and primarily feed on flower nectar, so planting native plants like penstemon and bergamot is a great way to attract them to your yard. The agastache plant, also known as hummingbird mint, comes in many varieties and can be found at your local nursery. It is a popular plant for pollinator species.

“Hummingbirds will also consume small insects and spiders for protein, so be aware of the chemicals you are spraying around your nectar sources,” Kieffer-Selby said. “Many stores sell a premade ‘red-dye’ feed, but be aware that may not be the healthiest solution for these birds. A simple 1-to-4 sugar and water solution in a traditional red-colored feeder is often the more cost-effective and safe way to feed them, and is better for the birds overall.”

For more information about the upcoming event, call the DWR’s Northeastern Region office at (435) 781-9453.