Seekhaven Presents at the A Bolder Way Forward Coalition Meeting

During the Emery County A Bolder Way Forward Coalition meeting that was hosted on Monday evening, Seekhaven Family Crisis & Resource Center of Moab gave a virtual presentation. Executive Director Abigail Taylor was in virtual attendance to give input, though the presentation was led by Ariel Atkins, Director of Prevention & Education.

Seekhaven’s mission is empowering individuals and families to survive domestic violence and sexual assault and to thrive in a strengthened community. Their vision is communities in which all individuals are empowered to maintain safety and stability.

Atkins explained that Seekhaven serves Southeastern Utah, primarily Grand, San Juan and Emery counties. It was founded as an emergency shelter in 1990 and, in 1994, the Violence Against Women Act was passed. The last of the residential schools closed in 1996 and in the 2000s, Seekhaven received prevention funding, educating youth while providing crucial services.

Their services are free to community organizations, businesses, schools, youth programs and more. Some services available are health relationships workshops, social and emotional learning activities and book readings, financial empowerment classes, bystander trainings and more.

Atkins and Taylor explained that Emery County has always been in their service area, but they do not believe that they have always reached the full area. The purpose of the presentation was to begin to make better connections and look for ideas on how to better reach the community.

In the 2024 fiscal year, the center served 104 people, 27 of which were children. The onsite shelter only has eight beds and, unfortunately, at times they have had to turn people away. At least 20 a year get turned away and at least 25 individuals have been asked to leave due to capacity restraints.

It is a one and a half hour drive to the nearest shelters and, though the center provides offsite sheltering (hotel stays), they are upward of $200+ a night.

With that in mind, expanding is one of Seekhaven’s top priorities. From 2025 to 2026, they are planning construction for childcare and an expanded shelter. In 2027, Seekhaven wishes to increase services with fewer turn aways or shortened stays. From 2028 and on, the goal of Seekhaven is to see fewer instances of violence in our community.

Those interested in learning more about Seekhaven can visit their website.