Semi Catches Fire on Highway 6

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, authorities were paged to a semi that had caught on fire on Highway 6.

Travelers passing by confirmed that flames were rising between the cab and trailer. The semi pulled off to the side of road near mile post 272, nearly six miles west of Woodside. The driver of the semi reported with a tow truck company from Green River that the fire ignited due to a faulty wheel bearing. The driver was able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.