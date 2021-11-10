Semi Crashes Near Scofield Junction

Photo by Becky McCarthy

A semi truck crash is causing delays on Highway 6 near the Scofield Junction on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the semi truck crashed at mile post 214 on Highway 6 Wednesday morning. This is two miles west of the Scofield Junction.

In an update at 10:37 a.m., authorities estimated that the area would be impacted for four hours. Delays are reportedly slight at about five minutes or less.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been released. For updates on the incident, please click here.