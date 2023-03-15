Semi Rollover Closes US-6

Stock Image Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

On Wednesday morning, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reported a semi rollover on US-6 that is blocking both directions of traffic in Price Canyon.

It was reported that the crash took place at milepost 222, 6 miles east of Scofield Junction, around 8 a.m. According to UHP, the duration will take approximately 5 hours to clear out due to the hazardous load and they are advising travelers to use alternate routes.

However, State Route 31 through Huntington Canyon has been closed due to an avalanche. Emma Park Road is also closed seasonally. UHP did clarify that State Route 10 and Interstate 70 is open to use as alternate routes.