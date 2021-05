Photo by Casey Wilson

An accident on Highway 6 near the Red Narrows had crews responding on Monday morning. Early reports indicate that a semi truck rolled in the area near mile post 192, which is three miles west of Sheep Creek.

The semi rolled on the shoulder of the roadway. The exact cause of the accident has not been released at this time.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting short travel delays in the area. Crews expect the scene to be cleared around 1:30 p.m.