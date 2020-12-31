Semi Truck, Vehicle Collide Near Soldier Summit

Crews were paged to the scene of an accident near Soldier Summit on Thursday morning. The accident was reported just before 9 a.m.

According to early reports, the incident occurred at mile post 210 on Highway 6, which is near Soldier Summit. The reporting party claimed that a vehicle and semi truck collided.

Early reports stated that two females were injured in the accident. One reportedly suffered a head injury while the other was having trouble breathing.

The Helper City Fire Department and Carbon County ambulance were paged to the scene. While the exact cause of the accident has not yet been released, poor road conditions are present due to falling snow in the area.

It was stated that the accident is blocking the highway and traffic delays should be expected while crews assess the scene.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.