Senior Angel Tree Ready for Selection

All of the ornaments for the seventh annual Community Senior Angel Tree have been completed. There are 604 ornaments that are awaiting selection and each of the recipients will also receive a meal courtesy of the Carbon and Emery County Senior Centers.

Members of the community are being welcomed to the Carbon County administration building to select angels from the tree. “Our angel tree is located inside the lobby of the Carbon County building at 751 East 100 North in Price,” shared Nancy Labahn.

Instructions for returning the wrapped packages with the tag are on the ornament. Packages are to be returned to the Hope Center at 185 North Carbon Avenue between Dec. 6 and 9.

“We have grown so much since this began in 2015,” stated Labahn. “That first year, we had 65 ornaments and this year, we have 604. Won’t you come down and select an ornament or two and help brighten the holidays for some of our seniors?”

It was explained that the seniors that have been selected are all in their own homes for the holidays and their wish lists are quite simple. For more information, Labahn can be contacted at (435) 637-6195. Those that call may leave a message for Labahn to return.