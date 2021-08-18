Senior-Laden Spartans Return to the Pitch

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery soccer is underway and bolsters a large senior class. “We have a good bunch of seniors. We’ve replaced seniors with seniors, which is what you want to do,” head coach Yory Allred said. “With nine seniors, if anything, we are a little senior heavy.” That said, Allred is looking forward to the season. “This year’s team is every bit as good as last year’s.”

There is a lot of new competition in 3A after the realignment of the state. Canyon View is moving into Region 12 while many other loaded programs are now part of the classifications. A few of those additions include Real Salt Lake, Ben Lomond, Juan Diego and Odgen, the latter of which attended and won a tournament in Florida recently.

“3A is way tougher with this realignment. Manti has been in the top two [teams] for three years straight. I don’t think they will make it in the top 10 [this year].” Allred restated, “They’ve made 3A way tougher.”

Canyon View is projected to come in and be the top of Region 12. “Canyon View is a monster,” exclaimed Allred. “They beat 5A Vernal 5-0. We can play with them, though. Everyone else will run about the same. Grand got a new coach, which can help.”

In Allred’s eyes, the Lady Falcons are the frontrunners while Carbon, Emery and Richfield will proceed with their annual battle, this time for second place.

“We have a good group of girls.” Allred concluded, “With some good preseason games we have coming up, our offense will be able to get going. We’ll be ready for region games.”