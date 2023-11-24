Senior Trio to Lead the Charge

Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Green River Pirates are looking to improve this season after they went 2-6 in region play and 11-16 last season. The Pirates have a young squad this year and though there are nine returning players, only three of them are seniors.

Returning is versatile guard and forward Luis Hernandez. Hernandez led the team in points per game, free throw percentage and overall points last year. Also returning is guard Raul Mendoza, who led the team in assists per game and overall assists. Last of the three seniors returning is forward Ryker Meadows, who led the team in steals per game and overall steals.

The Pirates will have some tough region opponents with Monticello and Pinnacle going 7-1 in region play last season. They are looking to go further in the playoffs this year after a disappointing loss to Manilla, ending their 2022-23 season.

The boys’ basketball team will be the lone sports team at Green River High School this winter as the girls’ basketball season was cancelled at the school. Be sure to support the Pirates this season at their home games, this first of which will be on Jan. 6.