September a Busy Month for Rodeo Athletes

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High rodeo team hosted its hometown rodeo on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Blue Sage and outdoor arenas in Castle Dale. The weekend was also shared with the Sevier Rodeo at the Black Hawk Arena in Salina.

These are preference rodeos, meaning that the participants have to preference when they want to participate at each rodeo. Highway 10 to Interstate 70 was steady train of horse trailers from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening. Rough stock was only available for riders at the afternoon performances.

Placing for the Carbon rodeo team at the Emery Rodeo included Kaden Donathan, who took sixth in the steer wrestling. Kanyon Mills, with partner Ejay Duke from the Uintah Basin, was eighth in team roping. Ean Mills captured fifth in tie down roping while Izybella Prettyman placed ninth in pole bending. In the shooting sports, Hayden Tonc and Kashley Rhodes were sixth and eighth, respectively, in the rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter placed second in trap shoot.

Emery Rodeo team members capturing first place at their home rodeo were Gracyee Mills in breakaway, Wyatt Fox in the light rifle shoot and Dalton Allred in bull riding. Charity Greenhalgh was fourth in barrels, Monty Christiansen took third in saddle broncs and Ryter Ekker earned second in rifle shoot. In the trap shoot, Cache Allred tied for ninth. In team roping, Ryleigh Allred and Carbon’s Maddison Nielson placed seventh.

At the Sevier Rodeo in Salina, Carbon’s Ean Mills and partner were seventh in team roping. Hayden Tonc and Kashley Rhodes took fifth and seventh, respectively, in rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter placed fifth in the trap shoot.

Emery team member in the top ten in their events at Salina were Will Ekker and Talon Cordova, who took second and third, respectively, in bulls. Graycee Mills placed third in breakaway. Monty Christiansen was fourth and Whit Weber seventh in the reining cow competition. Ryter Ekker was second and Wyatt Fox took third in the rifle shoot.

This weekend, Sept. 15 and 16, the rodeos are in Morgan and Tooele. The following weekend, they will all head south to Cedar and Panquitch.