September Carbon County Employee of the Month Announced

On Wednesday evening, the Carbon County Commissioners welcomed Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes to their meeting to announce the September Employee of the Month.

This month, the honor went to Henry Krichbaum of the GIS Department. One of Krichbaum’s nominations came from Commissioner Tony Martines himself. Krichbaum has been with the department for a couple of years and, in that short time, has added a lot to the department.

“Henry’s an amazing young man,” Barnes stated.

Others in the county spoke praise about Krichbaum, including Barry Horsley. He stated that Krichbaum has been involved in quite a few projects in the short time that he has been there, including taking on the entire sign project for the road shop to get everything updated.

Krichbaum was also credited with being a tremendous asset within the office. Commissioner Martines stated that he is a good person and very knowledgeable. He continued by remarking that it is great when you have employees that are helpful in the community and positive feedback is received.

“Well-earned and well-deserved; thank you Henry,” Commissioner Martines concluded.