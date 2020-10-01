September Oil and Gas Lease Sale Generates Over $256,000

BLM Press Release

In keeping with the Administration’s goals of promoting American energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah quarterly oil and gas lease sale resulted in competitive bids for all 23 parcels offered in the BLM’s Color County, Green River and West Desert districts, totaling over $256,401 in receipts.

Levi Sap Nei Thang LLC submitted the highest total bid per acre ($32) for parcel 50. Hoover & Stacy INC submitted the highest total bid per parcel ($29,358) for parcel 11. For more details about the sale results, please visit: http://go.usa.gov/xXk8c.

Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury and state budgets, and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities. Forty-eight percent of lease sale revenue goes to the state while the remainder is transferred to the U.S. Treasury. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas is developed on the lease.

The BLM is a key contributor to the Trump Administration’s America-First Energy Plan, an all-of-the-above strategy that includes oil and gas, coal, strategic minerals, and renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar, all of which can be produced on public lands.

Responsible energy development includes thoughtful consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as the potential resource impacts of the decision to lease. An additional environmental review will take place at the Application for Permit to Drill stage, where additional site-specific Conditions of Approval can be placed on the permit, in addition to the lease stipulations.

Background

By law, the BLM is required to offer quarterly oil and gas leases sales of available Federal lands. BLM state offices conduct lease sales quarterly when parcels are available for lease. These lease sales represent parcels that cleared environmental review and public comment. The BLM issues both competitive and non-competitive leases for a 10-year period. The leases are a contract to explore and develop any potential oil and gas. The lease may be extended if the production is established on the lease, otherwise the lease will expire after the primary term of 10 years.

The BLM generated a record $1.1 billion from 28 oil and gas lease sales in Fiscal Year (FY) 2018. The oil and gas industry on public lands in Utah contributed $2.6 billion in total economic output and jobs for FY 2017. Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury, state budgets and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in the 11 Western states and Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.