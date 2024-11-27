Setting Goals and Being Better Than Last Time

Taylor Loveland begins her third year coaching the Carbon High drill team. Her assistant coaches this year will be Korrin Olson, Kyrie Gardner, Mindy Monson and Brenna Sanchez.

“I would describe my coaching style as direct but approachable. I try to keep a relaxed authority with the team. The girls know our expectations as a team and I trust them to rise to meet those expectations,” said Coach Loveland. “This year our team captain is Quincy Henrie and our co-captain is Camryn Frandsen. We also have our team secretary Landrie Anderson, our unity captain Lanie Anderson, our dress captain Jenna Ovard, and our workout captain Kalley Ellis. All together they help make sure our year runs smoothly!”

She continued on what the team has been doing to improve during the off-season, “These girls started working for our season in June and they have been working hard to stay in shape, and master the skills necessary to our sport. We use the summer to learn all of our competition choreography and work really hard on those four dances leading up to December.”

The Dino Dynamics squad have set some goals and expectations for the year, with the big goal being advancing to the state finals. Overall the coaching staff just want the girls to have a fun year, enjoy drill team and improve in their dancing.

She ended the interview with the values she instills in the team, “We value hard work and dedication on the team, especially since we work through the entire year. We also value setting personal and team goals every week and celebrating those small wins as we work towards our state goals. We often say at practice that it doesn’t need to be perfect but it does need to be better than last time.”