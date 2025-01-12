Setting New Records

By Emily White

Emery hosted Uintah and Manti on Wednesday, and despite the winter break, several kids somehow got very impressive PRs. In the 200 freestyle race, Ilyria Mason took an astounding 15.37 seconds off of her time, Thomas Black lowered his time by 7.33 seconds, and Jamison Christiansen took off 8.41 seconds.

Lily White shaved 1.83 seconds from her 200 IM and 1.69 seconds from her 100 backstroke. Parker Jensen took .32 seconds from his 50 freestyle and an astonishing 19.9 seconds from his 500 freestyle.

In the 100 backstroke, Jamison Christiansen reduced his time by 4.84 seconds, and BrekkerBunnell reduced his time in the 100 freestyle by .49 seconds.

Like I said, some very impressive records that Coach Johansen attributes to their hard work and perseverance. She says they’ve learned how to click, getting into their groove. They’re at the point in the season where they’re working through races with speed and being brave.

In the relays, Emery girls and boys both took first in the 200 yard medley and the girls won their 200 yard free relay. In the end, overall first place for the women went to Emery and to Uintah for the men.

This week, I got to interview senior, Jacob Erickson. He says that the biggest thing he’s learned from swim this year is to always go into a race with a good mentality and maintain it whether you PR or not.

His favorite events are the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, and a hobby he loves outside of swim is running (he is also on the Emery cross country and track teams). He says his favorite part of this swim season has been making friends with the other members of the swim team.