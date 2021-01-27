SEUALG Announces Small Business Recovery Grant Through CDBG Small Cities Program

SEUALG Press Release

Small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 have the opportunity to apply for financial assistance through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Business Recovery Grant Program offered by the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG).

SEUALG has launched the Small Business Recovery Grant Program in response to COVID-19. The goal of the program is to assist small businesses located in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak. Funding for the program is provided through the State of Utah Small Cities CDBG Program. The CDBG program received additional funding to address COVID-19 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Eligible businesses may apply for up to $25,000 each with a minimum request of $5,000.

Businesses will need to complete an online application explaining the financial loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic and detailing other financial assistance the business has received through other agencies/organizations such as county CARES Act business grants, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), etc. Once an application is received and the business has been approved for a grant, the business will need to complete an online training through Utah State University to receive the funding. The online training costs have been covered by the CDBG Small Business Recovery Grant Program.

The online training is centered around financial literacy and resiliency. The goal behind the program is to provide businesses with additional skills and knowledge of their finances to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges that might arise in the future.

For more information, businesses may acquire the policies and guidelines of the CDBG Small Business Recovery Grant Program and online application by going to seualg.utah.gov. In addition, businesses may reach out to Jade Powell (jpowell@seualg.utah.gov or 435-613-0022) or Brandon McCandless (bmccandless@seualg.utah.gov or 435-613-0064) with questions.