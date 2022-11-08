SEUALG Breaks Ground on New Buildings

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) has been serving the community out of a 100-year-old building for quite some time, but that is about to change. Monday marked the groundbreaking of the organization’s new buildings, which will serve as a space to assist the community for decades to come.

The project is coming to fruition thanks to funding from the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB). In October, the CIB approved a $1,463,000 grant for the construction of a new SEUALG administrative office building. In addition to this, the new property will feature a second, smaller building, which will house the Carbon County Food Bank and SEUALG’s weatherization program.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, SEUALG Director Geri Gamber said that the new building was also made possible by the generosity of Carbon County. She explained that the Carbon County Commissioners were instrumental as they donated the property, which is located near the fairgrounds just outside of Price.

The project will be fully funded by the Community Impact Board grant, which comes from federal mineral lease money that is returned to communities impacted by mineral resource development. No funding will come from residential taxpayers within the community.

“Thank you to everybody that has participated in this project,” said San Juan Commissioner Bruce Adams, who sits on the Community Impact Board. “I can’t wait for a year from now, when we can actually walk in the building.”

Construction of the new facilities was awarded to Tushar Contracting. According to Jade Powell, SEUALG Deputy Director, the company’s owner is very knowledgeable and has promised a quick turnaround. In fact, the facilities are scheduled to be completed in just 285 days from Monday.

SEUALG currently serves Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan Counties, and is one of seven regional government entities in Utah. The organization’s mission is to work with federal, state and local governments to strengthen the role of local officials in the execution of state and federal programs. SEUALG works in conjunction with these entities on economic development, assisting low-income individuals and seniors, stabilizing housing and educating individuals for economic stability.