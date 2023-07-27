SEUALG Receives 2023 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award

Press Release

Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments in Price has been awarded a 2023 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for its Southeast Utah Transit Planning project.

NADO is a Washington, DC-based association that promotes programs and policies to strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies. The Excellence in Regional Transportation Awards showcase organizations for noteworthy projects and practices in rural and small metropolitan transportation planning, program delivery, and special initiatives.

Award winners will receive national recognition during the 2023 National Summit on Rural Road Safety in Oklahoma City, OK on Sept. 12-14. NADO, along with the National Center on Rural Road Safety, is hosting this year’s summit.

“The Excellence in Regional Transportation Awards program showcases effective and creative transportation initiatives that improve accessibility, mobility, safety, and quality of life in regions around the United States,” shared current NADO President and Northern Arizona Council of Governments Executive Director Chris Fetzer. “Programs and projects like Southeast Utah Transit Planning foster community and economic connections and promote effective transportation networks.”

For more information about the award-winning project, contact the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments at (435) 613-0021.