SEUALG’s Jade Powell Covers a Number of Topics for Community

The Southeast Utah Economic Development District (SEUEDD) and the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) gathered for a meeting on Jan. 28 to discuss a number of topics.

One such topic was the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Emery County for economic development. Jade Powell explained that a few years ago, Emery County lost its economic development director. Rather than hiring a new one, Commissioner Kent Wilson took it upon himself to conduct the work.

While also managing EMS and Search and Rescue, as well as the other duties of being a commissioner, help is given by Powell to Commissioner Wilson. The businesses that need grants are referred to Powell, who acts as the liaison between the business and the commission. Powell did state they would like the businesses to still first approach the commission, as he only handles the backend work.

The MOU covered these details and payment for some of the services and time spent. Powell is also assisting with Community Reinvestment Areas (CRAs), with five active areas currently in the works. The MOU laid out what would be done with the CRAs, with one each in Huntington, Castle Dale and Orangeville, and two in Green River.

Powell also wished to remind all of the Small Business Recovery Grant Program, which still contains roughly one million dollars to distribute to businesses throughout the region. These monies are available through grants. If a business is selected for the funds, the business will then be asked to complete a financial resiliency training course for the funds to be disbursed.

“SEUALG has launched the Small Business Recovery Grant Program in response to COVID-19. The goal of the program is to assist small businesses located in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak,” SEUALG shared. “Funding for the program is provided through the State of Utah Small Cities CDBG Program.”

Those that are interested in this opportunity may locate the policies and guidelines of the CDBG Small Business Recovery Grant Program, as well as the online application, by going to seualg.utah.gov. Additionally, businesses may contact Powell at jpowell@seualg.utah.gov or (435) 613-0022 and Brandon McCandless at bmccandless@seualg.utah.gov or (435) 613-0064 with questions.

Powell then spoke on the co-working space that is located within the Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) in Price. The space will be ready to open in March. Construction has also begun on co-working spaces that will be located in both Orangeville and Green River.