SEUHD Board Approves Regulation Enforcement Guidelines

During the Southeast Utah Health Department’s (SEUHD) July board meeting, a discussion was held regarding the possible approval of the Environmental Health Regulation Enforcement Guideline.

Bradon Bradford began by explaining that it is important to recognize this is a guideline and not something that is to be imposed. It is something that an accredited health department would have in place to lay out the steps for implementing enforcement, when necessary. It was explained that this was spurred by a lot of housing complaints.

Now that the health department offices are a bit better staffed, they have had the time to put something such as this together to show how to do it. With more employees, there is a need to standardize how everybody is implementing procedures and the like.

In the draft of the guidelines, it is stated that the purpose is to provide a procedure for addressing abatement of violations of the Southeast Utah Health Department regulations and State of Utah Rules and Regulations. This is very similar to the document for the Grand County Code Enforcement on how they go about enforcing any of the county codes. It gives a step-by-step process to regulate people fair and equably.

Step one is receiving the complaint, step two is research, with information that needs to be established within the research. The detailed steps continue, walking an individual through how to best handle situations such as the ones detailed in the guidelines. The purpose of having it in front of the board is for them to adopt it as a procedure.

Bradford added that if the draft had not gone to each person on the board and there were those that did not have a chance to review, it may be possible to take the next couple of months and re-address it in the September board meeting. It is not an additional regulation, just how the regulations will be implemented. It was also explained that it is essentially what would be done anyway between now and the next meeting.

With this in mind, the guidelines were approved with the stipulation that changes will be made at the next meeting if such a need arises.