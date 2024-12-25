SEUHD BOARD OF HEALTH MEETINGS 2025

Notice is hereby given that the Southeast Utah Board of Health will hold regular meetings at the Green River City Offices, 460 East Main, Green River, Utah. Each meeting will also be broadcast via electronic meeting. The meetings will be held on the following dates beginning at 5:00 PM.

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 (Virtual)

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 (BUDGET MEETING)

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.