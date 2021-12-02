SEUHD to Accept Public Comment on New Regulations

Bradon Bradford of the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced that there are two regulations that will be going out for public comment beginning on Dec. 6. The first regulation is the Body Art Establishment Regulation.

This will establish minimum standards for the sanitation, operation and maintenance of a body art facility and a temporary body art facility. This will also provide for the prevention and control of hazards associated with the body art industries that are likely to adversely affect public health and wellness.

These hazards include risk factors that will contribute to sickness, injury, disability, the spread of disease and death. This rule applies to both body art facilities and the temporary facilities, a body art school and any body art training program. It does not apply to physicians, surgeons, nurses, morticians or other medical professionals that are duly licensed to practice their respective profession in Utah.

For general requirements, it is stated that body art procedures shall be performed only in a permitted body art facility or permitted temporary body art facility. The operator shall ensure that the location has adequate surface drainage and be away from any existing or potential imminent health hazard.

Body art facilities should have an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Class A or B compliant, a properly stocked first aid kit in a readily-accessible location, an adequate supply of chemical disinfectant for use, a blood borne pathogen spill clean-up kit and no animals, including pets, are permitted within the facility. The regulation addresses the water supply system, wastewater disposal system, construction and maintenance requirements for a permanent body art facility, and more.

The second regulation is the Onsite Wastewater Regulation. The purpose of this is to protect and promote public health as well as to prevent disease, water pollution, and the creation of nuisances within Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with the intent to clarify the application, permitting, approval process and inspection.

This regulation will be applicable within all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties and is adopted under the authority of the Southeast Utah Board of Health, as well as other entities. Under prohibitions, it is stated that it will be unlawful to install, construct, replace, enlarge, alter, extend or otherwise modify any wastewater treatment system unless a wastewater treatment permit is issued by the SEUHD.

It is also stated that it is specifically prohibited to construct or place fill, to graze livestock, to allow crossing by vehicles, to install aboveground pools, or to install driveways or parking areas over systems. Lot size requirements, requirements to connect to public sewer, drinking water and site assessments are also addressed in this regulation.

Public comments are being accepted on these two regulations by the SEUHD until Jan. 5 of 2022. Those that wish to obtain more information on the regulations or make a comment may contact the SEUHD at (435) 637-3671.