SEVENTH DISTRICT JUVENILE COURT FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

STATE OF UTAH, in the interest of

A.F. 07-14-2004

A child(ren) under the age of 18 years

Summons for Publication

Case No. 1156143

Judge Craig Bunnell

TO: Rodrigo Foulds

Biological Father of A.F.

Carbon County, State of Utah

A proceeding concerning A. F. your minor child, is pending in this Court, and adjudication may be made involving YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO A. F. You are hereby summoned to

appear before this Court in Carbon County, Utah, located at 120 EAST MAIN, PRICE, UTAH 84501, October 15 & 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. for a Termination of Parental Rights Trial involving the permanent termination of your parental rights to A.F. You have the right to be represented by counsel in these proceedings.

THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA WEBEX OR TELEPHONICALLY

Please do not come to the Court due to the active gathering restrictions related to Covid-19. You should participate by computer through the Web Ex program. A link to participate in the Trial will be sent to you via email. If you do not have a computer or telephone to access the hearing, please contact the Division of Child and Family Services to make arrangements to participate in the hearing through other means.

If you fail to appear by Webex or telephonically at the Trial, your parental rights to the child may be permanently terminated by the Court without further notice to you.

SIGNED BY THE COUR’T

/s/ Judge Craig M Bunnell

and filed on 08-27-2020 12:05 PM

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2020.