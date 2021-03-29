SEVENTH DISTRICT JUVENILE COURT FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

STATE OF UTAH, in the interest of I.M. 09-29-2014

A person under the age of 18 years

Summons for Publication

Case No. 1176295

Judge Craig Bunnell

TO: Andair Maceda-Clemente

Address Unknown

A proceeding concerning I.M. your minor child, is pending in this Court, and adjudication may be made involving YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO I.M. You are hereby summoned to appear before this Court in Carbon County, Utah, located at 120 EAST MAIN, PRICE, UTAH 84501, on May 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. for a Termination of Parental Rights Trial involving the permanent termination of your parental rights to I.M. You have the right to be represented by counsel in these proceedings.

If you fail to appear in person at the Hearing, your parental rights to the child may be permanently terminated by the Court without further notice to you.

THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA WEBEX OR TELEPHONICALLY

Please do not come to the Court due to the active gathering restrictions related to Covid-19. You should participate by computer through the Web Ex program. A link to participate in the hearing will be sent to you via email. If you do not have a computer or smart device to link to the hearing, you should call in for the hearing at 1-408-418-9388, and enter the Meeting Number: 1878467339 # and Meeting Passcode: 42393366#. If you do not have a computer or telephone to access the hearing, please contact the Division of Child and Family Services to make arrangements to participate in the hearing from their offices.

SIGNED BY THE COURT

/s/ Judge Craig M Bunnell

and filed on 03-26-2021 03:23 PM

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 31, April 7, April 14 and April 21 2021.