SEVENTH DISTRICT JUVENILE COURT

FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

STATE OF UTAH, in the interest of

B.C. 06-25-2007

A person under the age of 18 years

Summons for Publication

Case No. 1165323

Judge Craig Bunnell

TO: Troy Gomez

Biological Father of B. C.

Carbon County, State of Utah

A proceeding concerning B.C. your minor child, is pending in this Court, and adjudication may be made involving YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO B. C. You are hereby summoned to appear before this Court in Carbon County, Utah, located at 120 EAST MAIN, PRICE, UTAH 84501, on October 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. for a Termination of Parental Rights Pretrial involving the permanent termination of your parental rights to B. C. You have the right to be represented by counsel in these proceedings.

THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA WEBEX OR TELEPHONICALLY. Please do not come to the Court due to the active gathering restrictions related to Covid-19. You should

participate by video conference through the Web Ex program. A link to join the hearing will be emailed to you if you provide a current email address to the Division of Child and Family Services and the Court. If you are unable to access the hearing through the link, you should call in for it at 1-408-418-9388. If you do not have a computer or telephone to access the hearing, please contact the Division of Child and Family Services to make arrangements to participate in the hearing from their offices.

If you fail to appear at the Hearing, your parental rights to the child may be permanently terminated by the Court without further notice to you.

SIGNED BY THE COURT

/s/ Judge Craig M Bunnell

and filed on 09-06-2022 01:16 PM

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, September 21, September 28 and October 5, 2022.