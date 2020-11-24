Several Rodeo Athletes Gain Points in Final Weekend of Dixie 6

By Julie Johansen

The final weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeos helped several Emery High rodeo athletes gain additional points in the state standings.

Kayson Jensen took first in both rodeos in bareback riding. This pads his lead in the state standings as he sits in first place in this event. Zeek Weber and Byron Christiansen placed third in team roping on Saturday. In Friday’s breakaway roping, Graycee Mills roped fast enough for fifth while Abbie McElprang took fifth on Saturday. Kinlee Jensen earned ninth in goat tying on Friday. Byron and Monty Christiansen were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the weekend’s reining cow competition.

In the shooting sports, also hosted in Hurricane, Ryter Ekker finished fifth and sixth in the light rifle shoot and Carbon’s Shalako Gunter placed 10th. Ruger Payne earned ninth place in the Dixie 6 trap shoot. Junior high shooter Kyle Ekker placed third in both shoots while Robert Thomas was ninth and eighth and Tyson Thomas placed eighth and ninth.

The rodeo teams will now take a break until the end of February, then the rodeo trail will be busy again.