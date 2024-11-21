Carrying Themselves as D.I.N.O.S.

The Carbon High School girls wrestling program begins its third year, with Jimmy Parker once again taking the role as head coach. He will be assisted by Jamill Tapia, who has been with him since day one. As well as adding two assistants from the Carbon boys’ team that will bring an extensive amount of experience, Frankie Tapia and Paul Neese.

This year, the motto of the team will be D.I.N.O.S. Which stands for Determination, Integrity, Never Quit/Give Up, Optimistic and Sisterhood. This will bring the team together as a family that will support one another.

Describing his coaching styler, Coach Parker said, “My style is always team first. I stress effort over outcome. As you work hard in the wrestling room, the classroom, in the community and at home you will become a successful person. I am so excited to have the assistants that together we will continue to teach toughness, sportsmanship and a Never Quit attitude on and off the mat.”

Some of the returning athletes this year will be Madison Arroyo: “Madison has been wrestling since she was a freshman and has been getting better every year. She was able to be part of the Utah National team and took 4th in Iowa during the offseason.”

Rickelle Collins: “Rickelle has become a force in either the 170 or 155 lb weight class and will bring intensity to every match.”

Brookleigh Unsworth: “Brookleigh started wrestling last year and peaked at the right time at Divisionals where she saw some success. Brookleigh brings a great attitude and laughter to every practice and competition”

Emma Parker: “After a disappointing State Tournament, Emma has rededicated herself to wrestling and has continued to wrestle Folk, Freestyle and Greco Roman since the high school season ended. Emma brings determination and a great work ethic to the team. We are looking forward to a great season and shocking the 3A Girls Wrestling scene.”

During the off-season, the team has gone to some wrestling camps and have been holding open mats for experienced girls, along with any other girl that wants to give wrestling a try. They really emphasized conditioning and working out in the weight room.

When asked about some challenging opponents this year, Coach Parker said, “I think you always got to look out for Grantsville and Canyon View, but I think the team I have my eye on is Juab. Billy Cox at Juab runs a great program and has a lot of girls returning that went far in the State Tournament. We will get a good test from them when we see them at home on December 4th.”

He concluded with his goals and expectations for his team, “As a team, our goal is always to bring home a State Championship. Ultimately, we want to send a message that Carbon is Wrestling Country and when you wrestle a Carbon Wrestler it will be a tough match.”