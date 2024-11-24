Confidence is Key

Kelley Dean begins her first years as head coach of the Carbon High School cheer squad. She will be helped by her amazing assistants, Dani Cook and Adriana Castro. Coach Dean stated she hopes to teach the team confidence. “This team has so much potential and I think it is so important that they find that confidence in themselves and carry this into every aspect of their lives!”

She continued about her goals for the team this season, “My biggest goal this season is to help show this team how incredible they really are. They have overcome challenges and still continue to work super hard every single day and I know that will show on the competition mat!”

She added on some challenging squads they’ll be facing this season, “We are definitely in a tough division for our first competition, but I’m confident we are going to do amazing this competition season!”

Making up the Varsity team this year and their specific roles as team officers are Abigail Bryant (Historian), Aleece Ardohain (Social Media), Ava Braby (Historian), Burcklee Brady, Camila Solis (Social Media), Claire Rasmussen (Practice), GiAnna DeMille (Practice), Hadlee Carlson (Game Day), Hailey Jeffrey (Team Bonding), Hailie Nunley (Practice), Jaycee Gazell (Social Media), McKinlie Sharp (Game Day), Nataly Martinez and Regan Branagan (Community).

Coach Dean ended with a statement about the team, “this team has been working incredibly hard to improve every skill. Every single athlete on the team has reached a new goal for themselves this year, whether it’s stunting, tumbling, or motions. We plan to bring this all together during our competition!”