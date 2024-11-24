Promising Cheer Team Excited to Show Off Skills

The Emery High cheer squad have three Seniors this year, Charity Jewkes, Jessie Brinkerhoff and Kaitlyn Thomas. The Juniors are Addison Johansen, Gracie Nielson, Kylee Reeve, Kylinn Kemple, Lauren Mills, Madalynn Whimpey, Makenley Whitaker and Parker Madsen. The Sophomore class includes Ambree Underman, Brodie Killpack, Jada Nielson, Journie Huntington and Lydia Larsen. The newcomer Freshman are Ashlyn Johansen, Bentley Cowley, Brylie Fox, Kaden Mills and Ryleigh Whimpey.

The team has attended UCA cheer camp during the summer. “Our team has spent countless hours practicing new skills, hard work and dedication!” Said Coach Brittany Julian. She continued with the teams goals and expectations this season. “Our goals this year is to continue to do well representing Emery High School at competitions, and support our amazing sports teams.”

Ending with some notable athletes and what they will be bringing to the table, “We have 2 amazing captains this year. Jessie Brinkerhoff and Kaitlyn Thomas. They have been great leaders. Jessie and Kaitlyn, along with Addison Johansen (junior) will be representing Emery at an All-American event in Hawaii in December. We have a lot of promising athletes, and can’t wait to show off our skills during the winter sports season.”