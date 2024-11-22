Young and Talented Panther Squad, Ready to Make Their Mark

With only one returning Senior in Gavin Larsen, the young Panther squad is ready to work hard on the court and bring a winning culture back to Pinnacle. The team went 9-11 overall last year, falling to Altamont in the first round of the state tournament. Coach Jake Hardy will begin his first year coaching the boys team. He is also the girls basketball coach, for his third year. He will be assisted by former player from the class of 2023, Ryker Howell.

Coach Hardy commented on the work his teams put in throughout the off-season, “Both teams have had players attend summer camps and open gyms. Basketball is a large piece of the culture at Pinnacle. Most of the kids are playing pickup year round and doing skill work on their own time.” He continued with a value he instils in his athletes, “Just because nobody is watching, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t touch the line.”

Some of the returning athletes this year will be Joey Howell, Brody Howell, Dominick Vigil, Diego Contreras and Riley Davis, all of whom are juniors this year. Coach Hardy describes his coaching style as consistent with the players, but also a little unpredictable on the court. Ending with who he thinks will be a tough opponent this year, “The boys want to win region, to do that they have to beat Green River.”

Green River will be their opponent for the region opener in Price, on January 7. Before that, they will have some tournaments they will be participating in and the Panther Winter Classic that will be held January 19-21.